Request Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Request has a total market capitalization of $93.04 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012018 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00240833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09287657 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,249,124.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

