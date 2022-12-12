Request One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $93.84 million and $1.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00011748 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021114 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00240382 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09519893 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $3,187,803.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

