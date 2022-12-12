Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RENT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rent the Runway from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 390.03% and a negative net margin of 53.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the third quarter worth $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the third quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 101.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.