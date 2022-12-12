Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the November 15th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Reliq Health Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RQHTF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.38. 60,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Reliq Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

