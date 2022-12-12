Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the November 15th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Reliq Health Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RQHTF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.38. 60,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Reliq Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.
Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliq Health Technologies (RQHTF)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.