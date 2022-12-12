Reef (REEF) Market Cap Achieves $60.88 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. Reef has a market capitalization of $60.88 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reef Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,816,754,606 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

