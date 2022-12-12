Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Up 171.4% in November

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

Redwoods Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Redwoods Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 142,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

