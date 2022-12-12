Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 207 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,297,000 after purchasing an additional 225,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $321.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,780. The stock has a market cap of $329.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.75.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

