Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 10,995 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $139,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,958. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.