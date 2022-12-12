Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,853 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,382. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.