Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 339,558 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,937,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.79. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

