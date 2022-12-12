Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 604 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 16.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 75.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $86.85. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.39.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark lowered their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

