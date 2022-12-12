Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in HP by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,947. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,918 shares of company stock worth $4,300,191. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.