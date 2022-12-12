Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 930 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 54.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,931 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,810,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.31. 12,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

