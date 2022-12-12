Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,676 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 428,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 93,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05.

