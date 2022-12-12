ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,379.67

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $3,379.67 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

