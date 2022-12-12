Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells $16,593.00 in Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Amanda Wood Barnett sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $16,593.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amanda Wood Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Amanda Wood Barnett sold 200 shares of Red River Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $11,186.00.

RRBI traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $56.57. 8,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176. The firm has a market cap of $406.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.63. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

