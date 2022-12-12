Raymond James Downgrades Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$6.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.57.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$329.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

