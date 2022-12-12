Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS REEMF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.43. 39,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

