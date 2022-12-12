Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rare Element Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS REEMF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.43. 39,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rare Element Resources (REEMF)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.