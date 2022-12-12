Range Resources Co. (RRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Range Resources has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Range Resources to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Range Resources stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

