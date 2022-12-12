RAMP (RAMP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.99 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 74.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $17.99 million and $613,023.93 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 77.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

