Quantstamp (QSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.61 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $1.87 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars.

