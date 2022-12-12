Qtum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33.14 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $229.34 million and approximately $33.14 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00012902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.96 or 0.07362559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00034289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00074939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024418 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,449,396 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.