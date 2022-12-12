Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PXSAP stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

