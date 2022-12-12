Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $26.67

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $26.05. Prudential shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1,874 shares changing hands.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.68) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.46) to GBX 1,220 ($14.88) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.22) to GBX 1,585 ($19.33) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prudential by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

