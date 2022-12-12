Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Price Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

