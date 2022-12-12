Proton (XPR) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $26.81 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.63 or 0.05254007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00508813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,116.16 or 0.30147410 BTC.

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,953,421,095 coins and its circulating supply is 13,890,452,148 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

