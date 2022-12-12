ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 47,554 shares.The stock last traded at $46.94 and had previously closed at $47.27.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 19.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at $302,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

