Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.59 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $83.68 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00027100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011877 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00238618 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.87774388 USD and is up 6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $11,697,379.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

