Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $83.74 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.59 or 0.00026954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $83.74 million and $2.94 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012260 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00238986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.59833108 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,218,198.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

