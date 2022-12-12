Presearch Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Presearch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $84,683.77 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

