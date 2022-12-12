Powerledger Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000858 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $69.83 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Powerledger has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.



Powerledger Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

