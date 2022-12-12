PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $430,198.29

PotCoin (POT) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $430,198.29 and $37.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00445136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00034488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.