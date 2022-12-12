PotCoin Market Capitalization Tops $426,316.54 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $426,316.54 and $36.77 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00440800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00034311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001198 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

