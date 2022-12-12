PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31.01 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 39% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $500,827.94 and $31.01 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00446008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00034288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

