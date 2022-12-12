Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.76

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 8042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

PSNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 40.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

