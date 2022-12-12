Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of PII stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Polaris by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

