Pointe Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $396.13. 33,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.80 and a 200 day moving average of $393.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

