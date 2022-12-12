Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT remained flat at $88.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. 40,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,247. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

