Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,668. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

