Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,668. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.