Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 12,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,876,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $734.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.33.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 222.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.