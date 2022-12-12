Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $68.26 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $68.26 million and approximately $60,369.21 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,870,959 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

