Piper Sandler Raises Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Price Target to $60.00

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of NBN opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

