PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 540.7% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PHXHF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.68. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHXHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.