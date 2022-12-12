Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.29.

NYSE:PHR opened at $30.91 on Friday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 670,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 399,208 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

