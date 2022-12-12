PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.96

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 240763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Insider Activity

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PG&E by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.