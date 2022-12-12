Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the November 15th total of 265,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of PTPI stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($6.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.46) million for the quarter.
About Petros Pharmaceuticals
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.
