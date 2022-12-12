Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the November 15th total of 265,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PTPI stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($6.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.46) million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.