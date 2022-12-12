Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Up to $9.46

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.77. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 1,392 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -62.22%.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $126,591.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,365,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 468,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,800,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 446,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 835,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,374 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

