Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.83. 2,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,174. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $290.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,624 shares of company stock valued at $920,394. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.