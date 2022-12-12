Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Pentair has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PNR. Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

