PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $125.00 at UBS Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

PayPal stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,186,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.68. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

